Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia as part of his first foreign tour — media

DUBAI, May 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia on his first state visit after taking the post of the head of state in January, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the channel, Trump's plane landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The US president is expected to meet with Saudi leaders on Tuesday and also take part in a Saudi-US investment forum.

Trump will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates on May 13-16. Aside from a brief trip to Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis in late April, this is the first full-fledged foreign tour by the US president since taking office on January 20. The US delegation includes State Secretary Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, among others. During the trip, the delegation will focus on expanding investment cooperation with the Arabian monarchies and will also address defense and security issues, including those related to the settlement of conflicts in the Gaza Strip, Yemen, and Ukraine.