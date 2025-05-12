{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

The Netherland, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case

According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"

THE HAGUE, May 12. /TASS/. The Netherlands and Australia have demanded the Council he International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) oblige Russia to begin talks with them on the crash of flight MH17 in 2014, the Dutch foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The Netherlands and Australia request the ICAO Council to impose on the Russian Federation to enter into negotiations with the Netherlands and Australia on this matter and to supervise this process," the documents reads.

According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17 and has thus violated the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation" of 1944.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Vedkamp hailed the ICAO Council’s decision and noted that it must now look at potential indemnification measures.

TASS has referred an official inquiry to the organization asking it comment of this ruling. No response has been received so far.

In June 2024, Russia stopped participating in the ICAO Council's dispute with Australia and the Netherlands over the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 MH17 crash case. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that "Russia does not recognize the council's authority to consider the Australian and Dutch fake allegations, as well as any decisions it will make in relation to them."

Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing 298 people from ten countries. A joint investigative team (JIT) comprising representatives from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, was established in order to carry out a criminal investigation into the crash. The case was heard at the Hague District Court. In November 2022, the court found three people guilty in the case and sentenced them in absentia to life imprisonment. They were former militia leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, and his subordinates Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. Oleg Pulatov, the fourth defendant and the only one whose interests were represented by a team of lawyers, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Russian officials have repeatedly doubted the JIT’s findings, pointing to the groundlessness of the prosecution’s arguments and reluctance to take into account conclusions from Moscow’s probe.

ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, has 193 member states. The ruling on the MH17 case was taken through voting, with its results not being made public fully.

Tags
AustraliaThe Netherlands
Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital
The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes
Read more
Russia to become leading gas exporter to Asian markets by 2050 — Novak
Regarding LNG, Russia plans to keep its role of the leading supplier, boost LNG production to 100 mln tons in the midterm, and become one of top three suppliers on the LNG market
Read more
Drones, gunfire reported in northern India near border with Pakistan — newspaper
In turn, the ANI news agency reported that explosions were heard in the area as India’s air defenses engaged aerial targets
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US calls to end Astana talks on Syria
Russia believes that the call by US Special Envoy to Syria James Jeffrey to "pull the plug" on the Russia-led Sochi and Astana talks on Syria is unprofessional and unconstructive
Read more
North Korea’s military presence at May 9 parade shows Moscow-Pyongyang close bond — expert
Russian military expert Alexander Stepanov noted that real military cooperation with the Korean People’s Army and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea that has been implemented in practice is especially significant
Read more
UK counter-terror police investigate fire at prime minister’s home
the fire broke out at Keir Starmer’s personal property in north London, estimated at approximately $2.6 million, which is rented out
Read more
Russia’s GDP growth rate slows to 2% in Q1 2025 — Central Bank
According to the Central Bank's forecast, the GDP growth rate will slow down to 1-2% in 2025 and to 0.5-1.5% in 2026
Read more
Zelensky says wants Trump to be present at talks in Istanbul
Trump said earlier that he could travel to Istanbul if he felt this would be useful for the Ukraine settlement talks
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility
Read more
Russia’s Krakow consulate to close in at least 30 days — senior Polish diplomat
Three diplomats will be declared personae non gratae
Read more
India to talk with Pakistan only on countering terrorism, Kashmir — PM Modi
"This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either," the prime minister said
Read more
Zelensky's Istanbul meeting comments 'pure theatrics' — senior Russian senator
"That’s not how high high-level meetings are arranged, especially given the seriousness of the situation", Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Belarus hopes upcoming Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul lead to peace
"Russia is talking about peace, is taking the first steps and wants to sign a serious agreement," Alexander Volfovich said
Read more
Focus on Africa and the Middle East: what weapons Russia offers in Egypt
The Egypt International Airshow 2024 is taking place for the first time on September 3-5. Russia is represented by a joint exposition organized by Rosoboronexport (part of Rostec State Corporation). What samples of weapons and military equipment are on offer from Russian manufacturers to foreign customers, how Russia's military-technical cooperation with other countries is developing and more in this TASS factsheet
Read more
Hungary rejects EC’s plans to halt Russian oil, gas imports — PM Orban
Viktor Orban noted that the initiative would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy"
Read more
Erdogan’s communications director anticipates gradual progress after PKK move to disband
At a congress held by the PKK earlier, the group decided to disband and end its 47-year confrontation with Turkey
Read more
Zelensky says ready for talks in Istanbul
This statement came after US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to immediately agree to the negotiations proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin, which could take place in Turkey on May 15
Read more
Control of border village of Kotlyarovka to help repulse enemy attacks on DPR, expert says
Earlier the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of the bordering village in the DPR by Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Xi Jinping to use Hongqi N701 limousine in Moscow — source
Hongqi will supply twenty H9 executive cars and ten H10 business minivans for guests during the Victory Day activities
Read more
Over 50% of Russia’s oil output by 2030 to come from hard-to-recover reserves — expert
According to Russia’s Energy Strategy through 2050, the country is expected to reach an oil production volume of 540 mln tons by 2030 and maintain that level through mid-century
Read more
Bank of Russia raises dollar exchange rate for May 13 to 80.89 rubles
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 2 rubles 3 kopecks to 90.1117 rubles
Read more
US priority for Ukraine is ‘an immediate ceasefire’ — Rubio
"The Secretary expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," the statement says
Read more
Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The parade began with a march of the banner group of the Preobrazhensky Regiment Honor Guard’s unit carrying the Russian national flag and the legendary Victory Banner across Red Square
Read more
Russia to retaliate closure of its Consulate General in Krakow — ministry spokeswoman
Maria Zakharova said that the response will be "asymmetric"
Read more
Press review: 29 leaders to attend Moscow V-Day Parade as EU backs Russian gas ban by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 7th
Read more
Ukraine violates ceasefire 14,043 times — top brass
According to it, the Russian Armed Forces mirrored the Ukrainian military's ceasefire violations and reacted adequately to the emerging situation
Read more
World community supports Putin's approach on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that the Russian leader had made a statement in which he clearly and unambiguously outlined Moscow's position on the resumption of direct talks in Istanbul "without any preconditions"
Read more
NATO top diplomats' meeting in Turkey happens to coincide with potential Ukraine talks
The diplomat emphasized that "the alliance can use the presence of its ministers in Turkey during the Russia-Ukraine talks to provide moral support to Kiev or to hold additional consultations with it in the course of the talks with Russia, if they take place"
Read more
Kurdish PKK decides to dissolve itself, embracing democratic politics
The PKK added that at this stage, it is important that Turkey’s parliament assume its historical role
Read more
Global oil demand rises by 1.7 mln bpd in Q1 2025 — Saudi Aramco CEO
Amin Nasser also noted that global oil refining volumes hit record levels in the first quarter
Read more
Unrest erupts in Libya’s capital
The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity urged the residents to stay in their homes
Read more
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Read more
India shoots down several Pakistani planes — air force spokesman
Bharti declined to talk about the losses of the Indian Air Force
Read more
Leading EU countries, UK express support for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
The participants in the meeting also agreed "to pursue ambitious measures to reduce Russia’s ability to wage war"
Read more
Hungarian authorities welcome Russia’s proposal to negotiate with Ukraine in Istanbul
The Hungarian politician went on to say that it is important to prevent Brussels from obstructing the effort for peace in Ukraine
Read more
Germany ready to lend diplomatic hand at potential Istanbul talks — government
Stefan Kornelius warned that if the parties fail to reach a ceasefire, it will be up to Kiev to decide whether to come to the negotiating table in Istanbul
Read more
Likelihood of key rate hike persists but has decreased — Bank of Russia
"Although the likelihood of a key rate hike persists, it has decreased compared to March," the regulator said
Read more
The Netherland, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
Read more
Gazprom Neft says plan of Russia’s annual oil production of 540 mln tons realistic
According to Russia’s energy strategy through 2050 approved by the government, the country is set to reach oil production of 540 mln tons by 2030
Read more
Russia's Shnaider nyets win at 2025 WTA Italian Open
Shnaider will now do battle with 6th-seeded Jasmine Paolini from Italy, with a semifinals berth at stake
Read more
Kremlin spokesman confirms Victory Day ceasefire is over
Residents and guests of Moscow witnessed numerous ceasefire violations, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Settlement in Ukraine not just signing of document, but complex process — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 11 invited Ukraine to resume the direct negotiations without preconditions interrupted in 2022
Read more
Hamas says has released US-Israeli hostage
Hamas reiterated its readiness "to resume talks on a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip
Read more
Russia’s peace terms at Istanbul talks to be tougher than in 2022 — Russian MP
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Emergencies Ministry sappers destroy 2,100 munitions in Kursk Region over month
The demining zone includes 122 border settlements
Read more
Trump says may depart to Istanbul if this facilitates negotiations on Ukraine
When asked whether he was ready to join Europe and toughen anti-Russian sanctions, Trump replied: "If I felt it would be important toward getting the deal done"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman slams Poland’s accusations over shopping mall fire as groundless
Earlier, a major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Warsaw, Poland’s authorities claimed "Russian special services" were behind the accident
Read more
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Read more
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
Read more
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — sources
Earlier in the day, the top Turkish diplomat raised the topic of the Ukrainian settlement in his calls with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot
Read more
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030
Sergey Shoigu's military rank is Army General
Read more
Beijing says reduction of reciprocal tariffs by China, US meets both countries’ interests
Beijing hopes that Washington will continue working "on fully correcting the wrong practice of unilateral tariff hikes"
Read more
Russia, as winning party, made generous proposal to Ukraine — expert
Rangarirai Shoko, the CEO of Zimbabwe's New Ziana News Agency, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "peace talks are meant to find common ground to end the conflict durably"
Read more
Russian forces advance within 1 km of Ukrainian border in Dnepropetrovsk, DPR advisor says
Russian forces have been pushing forward along the entire line of contact in the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky noted
Read more
Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict"
Read more
US presidential candidate Ramaswamy slams idea of Ukraine’s NATO membership
US President Joe Biden said earlier that Ukraine was not meeting requirements for joining NATO at this point, but did not rule out this possibility in the future
Read more
Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’
All events related to this sport have been canceled
Read more
Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide
"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Russia totally right regarding special operation — Republika Srpska leader
In Milorad Dodik's opinion, Russia’s victory will improve the stability situation in Europe
Read more
Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin
He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts
Read more
China to cut tariffs on US goods to 10%
Beijing and Washington agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations
Read more
Ukraine has no strategy for responding to Russia's ceasefire offer, expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, Russia’s call for talks carries elements of both inevitability and surprise
Read more
Dodik finds Putin’s decision to launch special military operation justified
The president of Republika Srpska described Putin as a "person who understands perfectly well where the world is, where Russia is"
Read more
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Nearly 10,000 mercenaries take part in hostilities on Ukraine’s side
Bastrykin further noted that the majority of these mercenaries originate from Georgia, Britain, the United States, various European nations, and Latin American countries
Read more
Coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine to hold meeting on May 10
Some of its members will participate remotely, French President Emmanuel Macron said
Read more
West insists on 30-day ceasefire to give Kiev time to regroup — Russian diplomat
The diplomat recalled that the 2019 Paris summit will be remembered for Zelensky's surprise move when he unexpectedly refused to approve the final document that had been preliminarily agreed by all signatories
Read more
Kremlin praises Trump’s calls to Kiev to take part in meeting proposed by Russia
Dmitry Peskov also recalled that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his readiness to do everything possible to host talks
Read more
Turkish, French top diplomats discuss Ukrainian reconciliation — sources
Earlier on Monday, Fidan discussed Ukrainian reconciliation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Read more
Hainan's Sanya to implement international model of industrial innovation
The city also actively participates in major events that promote closer ties with other countries
Read more
UN hails initiatives on Ukrainian settlement — spokesman for UN chief
According to Stéphane Dujarric, the United Nations is ready to "support any and all meaningful initiatives to that end"
Read more
Russian forces hit airplane repair shop, drone boats warehouses — top brass
According to the ministry, since May 8, Russian air defenses have downed 58 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones outside the special military operation zone
Read more
Things for Kiev ‘not going so well’ on battlefield — US Vice President Vance
"The Ukrainians would like to do a ceasefire", he said
Read more
Witkoff’s meeting with UNSC members focused on Iran, Palestine, Ukraine
According to Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, other matters were also raised
Read more
Russian defense industry creates over 520,000 new jobs in 18 months — Putin
People taking these positions are working very intensively, "in two, and on certain sites in three shifts," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Poland choses hostile path by closing Russian consulate general — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov characterized Warsaw’s actions to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland as "constituent links in this overall scheme to downgrade bilateral relations, which are already in dire straits"
Read more
North Korean soldiers showed courage and heroism while liberating Kursk Region — Putin
North Korean servicemen professionally and conscientiously carried out the tasks of liberating the border areas of the Kursk region from Ukrainian formations, Putin emphasized
Read more
Russia now has no channels of dialogue with French president — Kremlin
Meanwhile, Macron, together with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, arrived in Kiev on Saturday
Read more
Kotlyarovka’s liberation paves way for Russian troops to Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kotlyarovka neighbors the Dnepropetrovsk Region to the southwest of Krasnoarmeisk
Read more
Bitcoin price exceeds $105,000 for the first time since January 31
By 04:19 a.m. Moscow time (01:19 a.m. GMT) its price slowed its growth and was at $104,495
Read more
Australian mercenary eliminated in Kharkov Region — ABC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine
Read more
Trump to sign decree on May 12 to reduce drug prices in the US by 30-80%
US President stressed that he has been concerned for years about the high cost of drugs
Read more
Turkey’s top diplomat thinks Russia, Ukraine may soon reach compromise on talks
Hakan Fidan described the current situation where Ukraine demands a ceasefire before any talks and Russia insists that negotiations be held first as a political impasse
Read more
Russia may close Poland’s diplomatic missions in Kaliningrad, Irkutsk — diplomat
Earlier in the day, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski decided to shut down the Russian Consulate General’s Office in Krakow
Read more
Edan Alexander arrives in Israel after release from Hamas captivity
With Alexander being release, Hamas continues to hold 58 hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli side
Read more
UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry
The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome
Read more
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Read more
Russian ambassador to Poland says outlook for bilateral relations not good
Sergey Andreyev that while Russia has kept its door open for Polish citizens who wish to visit Kaliningrad, Warsaw is making maintaining normal ties impossible
Read more
Direct talks necessary for ceasefire in Ukraine, Kremlin says
"A simplistic approach towards this issue is inappropriate," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Moscow now center of world politics and decision-making — senator
Commenting on Saturday's visit to Kiev by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, Kosachev noted that it had yielded nothing
Read more
Russian women most beautiful in world, over 80% of citizens surveyed say in new poll
The poll data shows that 11% of young Russian women aged 18 to 24 years old would like to take part in a beauty contest, while 70% of Russian men would be willing to see their significant other participate
Read more
Gagauzian leader decries house arrest as 'political persecution', vows to fight
Earlier in the day, the Chisinau District Court ruled to extend Gutsul's house arrest by 30 days
Read more
Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS used to shell Kursk Region — top brass
The reconnaissance unit of Russia’s battlegroup North uncovered the location of the system near the settlement of Nagornovka in the Sumy Region
Read more
Victory Day ceasefire declared by Russia expires
Vladimir Zelensky publicly rejected the initiative
Read more
Russian investigators launch criminal probe into Ukrainian attack on Rylsk in Kursk Region
Investigators are currently looking at which Ukrainian armed formations may have been behind this crime
Read more
Talks between Russia, US give hope for global international reset — lawmaker
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Crimea became part of Russia 11 years ago during the Obama administration without "a bullet fired"
Read more
As many as 230 air attacks by Ukrainian forces thwarted in a week in DPR
According to the FSB Directorate, the most intensive activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs over the regional capital was recorded on the eve of the Victory Day celebration
Read more
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Read more
India suspends strikes on Pakistan, further moves depend on Islamabad’s steps — PM Modi
The Indian PM noted that Pakistan decided to hit India instead of helping in the fight against terrorism
Read more
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Putin’s initiative on talks in Istanbul on May 15
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
National Wealth Fund volume totals $144.6 bln as of May 1 — Russian Finance Ministry
As of May 1, the volume of the fund’s liquid assets totaled 3.297 trillion rubles
Read more