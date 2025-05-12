Hungary rejects EC’s plans to halt Russian oil, gas imports — PM Orban

BUDAPEST, May 12. /TASS/. Hungary supports the early removal of economic sanctions against Russia and disagrees with the European Commission’s (EC) plans to ban imports of energy resources from Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday.

Orban emphasized that he was against the Brussels initiative, which he said would lead to soaring oil, natural gas and electricity prices and "simply destroy the Hungarian economy."

"Just imagine energy prices simply doubling for households and businesses. Hungarian families would not be able to bear it," the Hungarian prime minister said at a conference of European Parliament speakers in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Orban underscored that this is why Hungary supports a swift resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Hungarians want peace, and they would like to abandon Brussels' policy of economic sanctions [against Russia] as soon as possible," he added.

The Hungarian authorities have consistently voiced their opposition to the EU’s sanctions policy. They say that these measures have not made Russia alter its stance, but instead have harmed Europe’s own economy.

Budapest secured an exemption from several sanctions on Russia, particularly those related to oil and gas. Nonetheless, Hungary has mostly voted in favor of restrictions, citing alignment with its allies.

Earlier this month, the European Commission unveiled plans to completely phase out Russian gas. The roadmap outlines a ban on new contracts for Russian gas and spot market purchases by the end of 2025.

The EC also wants to imports of Russian pipeline gas and LNG under existing agreements by the end of 2027. The final binding proposals will be to the EC in June.