SYDNEY, May 12. /TASS/. Australian mine clearance specialist Nick Parsons was killed in a blast of an explosive device near the town of Izyum in the Kharkov Region, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

According to the media outlet, before being deployed to Ukraine, he served in the Australian Army. The TV channel noted that Parsons was killed together with UK national Chris Garrett who fought in Ukraine on the side of the Azov nationalist unit (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia) and was the founder of the Prevail Together organization involved in demining in eastern Ukraine. His death was reported on April 8. In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) he was sentenced in absentia to 14.5 years in prison for participating in combat on the side of Azov. From 2022 to 2024, Garrett fought in the Ukrainian international unit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine. Canberra insists that Parsons was not a mercenary but a volunteer with a "humanitarian organization.".