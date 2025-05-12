PM proposes Slovenia as venue for direct Russia-Ukraine talks

BELGRADE, May 12. /TASS/. Slovenia would be honored to host direct talks between Moscow and Kiev on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

"Slovenia would be honored if both sides accepted the invitation to hold peace talks in Slovenia in the spirit of our foreign policy commitment to peace, which we have followed since independence," the Slovenian cabinet press service quoted Golob as saying.

The prime minister also compared the possibility of holding talks in Slovenia to the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart George W. Bush Jr. on Slovenian territory in 2001.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, the Russian president offered the Kiev authorities to resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine had suspended in 2022. It is proposed to start the dialogue in Istanbul on May 15. Putin also noted that Russia has repeatedly declared ceasefires, which have been continuously violated by the Kiev regime, including the last three-day truce imposed during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.