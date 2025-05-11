Egypt and Qatar call Hamas' decision to release hostage ‘encouraging step’

CAIRO, May 12. /TASS/. Egypt and Qatar called the decision of the Palestinian Hamas movement to release an Israeli hostage, who also has US citizenship, "an encouraging step" in terms of the prospects for resuming negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar welcome the announcement by Hamas of its agreement to release the American hostage, Edan Alexander. <…> This constitutes a goodwill gesture and an encouraging step toward the parties' return to the negotiation table to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, secure the release of hostages and detainees, and ensure the safe and unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid to address the tragic conditions in the Strip," the statement says.

Cairo and Doha "affirm the urgent need to end the war on Gaza to avoid further humanitarian consequences and to move forward with genuine will and good faith toward achieving comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in the region," the ministry adds.

On May 11, Hamas confirmed that it would release Edan Alexander, who holds Israeli and US citizenship. At the same time, the movement stressed that the release of the prisoner should become "a part of the measures taken to ensure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip," including the "opening of all checkpoints" on the border with the enclave and the importation of humanitarian aid there.

Hamas did not say when exactly the hostage can be released, but noted that the radicals were "ready to immediately begin intensive negotiations" on Gaza and "make serious efforts to reach an agreement on ending the fighting in Gaza and exchanging" Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

On April 15, the movement announced that Eden Alexander's place of detention had been hit by Israeli bombardment, and contact with the militants guarding him had been lost. There was no official word on his condition.

On April 29, the Maan news agency, which is close to Hamas, reported that an agreement had been reached at indirect talks on Gaza to release the Israeli hostages, including Eden Alexander, in May.