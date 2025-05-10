TUNIS, May 10. /TASS/. Libyan National Army Commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has met with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in Moscow, focusing on deepening military cooperation. According to the LNA General Command, the discussions covered recent regional developments and strategies to enhance collaboration and coordinate efforts on mutual security interests.

The command’s official page on Facebook - banned in Russia and owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia - posted a statement highlighting that Belousov expressed gratitude to Haftar for his role in maintaining security in Libya and reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to developing a strategic partnership.

Haftar arrived in Moscow on the evening of May 7 on an official visit to participate in celebrations commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War over Nazi Germany. On May 8, he met with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and support efforts to establish stability in Libya.