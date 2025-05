ISLAMABAD, May 10. /TASS/. India delivered several missile strikes against three air force bases in Pakistan, Geo TV reports, citing Pakistan's Director General of Inter Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Shareef Chaudhry.

Missile strikes targeted Nur Khan, Murid and Rafiqui airbases, Chaudhry said. The attack is a very dangerous event destabilizing the region, the general said.

"Wait for our answer," Chaudhry added, cited by the TV channel.