Coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine to hold meeting on May 10

PARIS, May 9. /TASS/. When the coalition of countries willing to help Ukraine convenes for a meeting on May 10, some of its members will participate remotely, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

He made the statement at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in the French city of Nancy.

"Some of the participants of the meeting of the 'coalition of the willing' will be present in person in Ukraine on May 10, and others via video link," Macron said in remarks webcast on the Elysee Palace’s X account.

According to the president, France will attend the event.