Indian Navy in Arabian Sea deliver strikes on targets in Pakistan — TV

NEW DELHI, May 9. /TASS/. The Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea launched a series of retaliatory strikes on Pakistan in response to Islamabad’s attempts to attack military bases, India-based television broadcaster NDTV reported on Friday.

"Following a major escalation by Pakistan in the form of attempted missile strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and drone strikes in other parts of India, including Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the Indian Navy has started a retaliatory operation," the broadcaster reported citing its sources.

There have been no further details provided by the broadcaster regarding the Indian Navy’s operations in the Arabian Sea.

On May 8, India's Integrated Defense Staff (HQ IDS) reported on its X social network account that Pakistan had attacked military stations in Jammu and Kashmir in northern India, using missiles and drones.

In the small hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces carried out Operation Sindoor, striking nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir where terrorists were based. According to NDTV sources, more than 70 terrorists were killed and over 60 were wounded.

Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and carried out counterattacks. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that 16 civilians had been killed and 59 suffered injuries in Jammu and Kashmir in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military.