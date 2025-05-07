Premier of Myanmar arrives in Russia for Victory Day celebrations

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The prime minister of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who is also the chairman of the State Administration Council, has arrived in Russia on a visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

He will take part in the Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

According to an earlier report from the country’s information ministry, Hlaing is paying a visit to Russia on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invitation. The high-ranking guest will have separate meetings with other state leaders taking part in the May 9 festive events.

Min Aung Hlaing is accompanied by a delegation of government ministers and other high-ranking officials.