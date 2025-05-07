Venezuela admires Russian people, their contribution to Nazi Germany’s defeat — Maduro

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Upon his arrival in Russia, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the Venezuelan delegation's participation in the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow underscores deep respect and admiration for the Russian people and the Soviet Union’s pivotal role in defeating Nazi Germany in 1945.

"Our presence here at the Victory Day ceremonies is a heartfelt expression of enduring admiration for the strength and sacrifices of the Russian people and the peoples of the former Soviet Union," Maduro stated. He highlighted the crucial contribution of the Soviet Union to humanity’s progress and its decisive role in securing victory over Nazism.

Maduro further asserted that European nations owe a profound debt of gratitude to the Red Army and the Soviet Union for their liberation from the Nazi regime in 1945. "It was the Red Army that liberated Europe," he affirmed.

Reflecting on Venezuela’s own commemorations, Maduro mentioned that the country held events on April 30 to honor the Red Army’s capture of Berlin. "The Soviet Union sacrificed 27 million lives. The Soviet people stood resolute near Moscow, in Stalingrad, and Leningrad, before millions of Red Army soldiers stormed Berlin," he remarked.

Maduro’s visit, his eighth to Russia, began earlier on Wednesday and includes talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following their talks, the two leaders are expected to sign a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement, further strengthening their bilateral relations.