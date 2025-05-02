US keeps on trying to settle conflict in Ukraine — Rubio

NEW YORK, May 2. /TASS/. The United States does not give up on the matter of settling the conflict in Ukraine but realizes that there are plenty of more important problems across the globe, acting National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the air with Fox News television.

"We're not going to give up on it," the official said. "But there does come a point when the President [of the US Donald Trump] has to decide, how much more time at the highest levels of our government do you dedicate," Rubio noted. "Even more important issues going on around the world, not that a war in Ukraine is not important, but I would say what's happening with China is more important in the long term," he added.

Washington understands positions of Moscow and Kiev, Rubio said. "They're closer, but they're still far apart. And it's going to take a real breakthrough here very soon to make this possible, or I think the President is going to have to make a decision about how much more time we're going to dedicate to this," the official added.