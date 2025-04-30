European People's Party seeks to keep Europe on war footing — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, April 30. /TASS/. The actions of the European People's Party (EPP) led by Manfred Weber of Germany, an ardent pro-war and pro-Ukrainian advocate, will result in the continued war in Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said, commenting on the recent two-day EPP summit in Valencia to reporters.

"The European People's Party is the most pro-war and pro-Ukrainian political group in Europe. The chairman of the European People's Party is one of the most pro-war and pro-Ukrainian politicians in Brussels and on the European political stage in general," the top Hungarian diplomat said at a press conference in Budapest.

He emphasized that Hungary "supports peace efforts, not continuing the war." "And we reject Ukraine’s accession to the European Union <...>, because from our point of view, this would mean flooding the Hungarian labor market with Ukrainian labor, while the Ukrainian mafia would use Hungary as its bridge to Europe. We don’t need any of this, thank you very much. We don’t need the militarized and pro-Ukrainian policy course of the European People's Party," Szijjarto noted.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban branded the EPP’s congress in Valencia as a "dark day for Europe," as its participants supported the continuation of the military conflict in Ukraine.

Those present at the congress spoke about the necessity to continue military support for Ukraine.

The congress of the EPP, the leading transnational political force in Europe with the majority of seats in the European Parliament, has re-elected Weber as the party’s chairman.