Ukraine may sign minerals deal with the US this Wednesday — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals deal with the United States as early as on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Both countries will seek to create conditions for an increase of investments in the mining industry, the energy sector and associated technologies in Ukraine as part of the agreement, the news agency said.

The agreement is also expected to strengthen the strategic partnership between the parties for purposes of long-term reconstruction and upgrade of Ukraine. The US also agreed that only the future military aid it would be capable to provide to Ukraine will be accounted as its contribution to the investment fund. Two additional technical agreements defining operating mechanisms of this fund have not been prepared yet. It is noted that Ukraine’s first deputy prime minister Yulia Sviridenko is heading to Washington for deal signing.