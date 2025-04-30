MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The West’s plans to deploy peacekeepers to Ukraine are an attempt to cement the Nazi regime in Kiev, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"Certain Western countries are plotting to send some peacekeeping forces [to Ukraine], under the guise of peacekeeping, seeking to establish themselves as the leaders of united Europe. However, it’s not about peacekeeping at all. This geopolitical game is not only an attempt to define their zone of influence and cement the Nazi regime in that territory but also a step towards NATO troops’ direct involvement in the conflict. Excessive geopolitical ambition and a thirst for power and conquest are driving European bureaucrats mad, while any conflict can always spiral out of control, especially when it involves nuclear powers," he pointed out at a plenary session of the Third International Anti-Fascist Congress taking place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center.

According to the Belarusian defense chief, globalist elites are pushing the region towards the abyss of a global armed conflict by pursuing a policy aimed at escalating the conflict in Ukraine, increasing Europe’s involvement in it and sabotaging peace initiatives by the Russian leadership and the new US administration.

In such a situation, preventing global challenges and threats of the time requires progressive international forces to unite in the fight against Nazism, Khrenin observed. "We must promote the values of peace and dialogue to confront everything that poses a threat to humanity. This is the main lesson of the Great Patriotic War," the Belarusian defense minister stressed.