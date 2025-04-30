North Korea-Russia bridge to be symbol of unbreakable bond between countries — PM

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Once completed, the automobile bridge between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) across the Tumannaya River will be an important symbol of the unbreakable bond between the two countries, the head of the North Korean cabinet Pak Thae Song said.

Speaking via video link at a ceremony marking the start of construction on the bridge, alongside Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin who also sat in on the call, Pak Thae Song stressed that the bridge "will become an eternal historical monument symbolizing the unbreakable friendship between Russia and North Korea."

The chairman of the cabinet of ministers of the DPRK noted that after the 2024 meeting of the leaders of the two states, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, cooperation between the countries in various fields, including politics, economy and culture, "entered a phase of even more dynamic expansion and development, mutually beneficial joint projects are actively advancing, making a real contribution to improving the welfare of nations."

"The completion of this bridge on the Korean-Russian border will lay the groundwork for expanding essential infrastructure for bilateral economic cooperation," Pak added. "It will create a practical guarantee for further developing collaboration in areas such as people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and trade, ultimately giving fresh momentum to the growth of Korea-Russia relations," he said.