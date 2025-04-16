US congressional delegation leaves for Taiwan on four-day visit

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. Three American lawmakers, part of a congressional delegation, will visit Taiwan from April 16 to 19, according to the American Institute in Taiwan, which functions as the de facto U.S. embassy on the island.

The delegation is led by Senator Pete Ricketts (Republican-Nebraska), who chairs the Subcommittee on International Relations in East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. Joining him are senators Chris Coons (Democrat-Delaware) and Ted Budd (Republican-North Carolina).

During their visit, the U.S. lawmakers plan to discuss regional security, trade, investment, and other pertinent issues.

The United States severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, recognizing the People's Republic of China (PRC) instead. While maintaining a commitment to the One China policy, Washington continues to engage with Taipei and remains Taiwan's primary arms supplier. China's Foreign Ministry estimates that the total value of U.S. military supplies to Taiwan has exceeded $70 billion over the past several years.

Since 1949, Taiwan has been governed by its own administration after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975), retreated there following their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be a province of the PRC.