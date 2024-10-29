EU aimed for regime change in Georgia, disappointed by vote results — Hungary’s Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, October 29. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union is disappointed with the results of the recent elections in Georgia, as it had hoped to instigate regime change, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto stated.

"Clearly, Brussels and the European liberal circles are greatly disappointed. They believed that if they managed to install a government and appoint certain politicians, the Georgian people would gladly elect them. This did not happen," Szijjarto remarked during a visit to Tbilisi with Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He criticized the political forces that attempted to impose their will on Georgia for refusing to recognize the election results, thereby denying the Georgian people their right to determine their own future.

"It is time for everyone in Brussels to accept that the governments of certain countries are not appointed from Brussels or the European Union," Szijjarto emphasized.

He accused Western politicians of hypocrisy and bias in their assessment of the October 26 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling Georgian Dream party emerged victorious.

"International organizations and foreign ministers from Nordic and Western European countries seem eager to compete in criticizing what they call the collapse of democracy in Georgia. Yet, when a liberal party wins elsewhere, they celebrate it as a triumph of democracy. We have witnessed this in many European countries, and now it is happening with Georgia," Szijjarto said.