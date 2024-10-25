UN peacekeepers leave watch post due to shooting by Israel

BEIRUT, October 25. /TASS/. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reported another incident on the Lebanese-Israeli border that could have endangered peacekeepers stationed there, the UNIFIL press office stated in a message circulated on the X social network.

According to the statement, on October 22, a group of peacekeepers on duty were monitoring Israeli soldiers conducting a mop-up operation in the village of Al-Duheira in southern Lebanon. "Upon realizing they were being observed, the IDF soldiers fired at the post," the statement read. "The duty guards withdrew to avoid being shot."

"We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property," the message emphasized. It noted that "any deliberate attack on them is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of [UN] Resolution 1701."

On October 10, UNIFIL reported that the Israeli military shelled its headquarters in Naqoura, injuring two peacekeepers. On October 11, two more peacekeepers were injured, and on October 12, one peacekeeper sustained a bullet injury.

UNIFIL spokesman Andrea Tenenti stated that the UN force had previously rejected Israeli demands to move their observation posts 5 kilometers from the Lebanon-Israel border line that they patrol.

Israel believes that by remaining in their positions, UN peacekeepers "become hostages" of the armed Hezbollah militias targeted by Israeli troops.