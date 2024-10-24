Turkish airstrikes kill 12 civilians in Syria, Kurdish forces say

BEIRUT, October 24. /TASS/. At least 12 civilians were killed in Turkish airstrikes on northeastern Syria, the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said.

According to an SDF statement, there were two children among those killed, while another 25 civilians suffered injuries. According to the Kurdish forces, the attacks targeted 42 facilities, including civilian ones, namely bakeries and electrical substations.

Turkish forces started to carry out strikes on facilities belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, outlawed in Turkey) and its affiliated units after Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Ankara. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, attacks on terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq destroyed 47 facilities and killed 59 militants.

On October 23, a terrorist attack was carried out on a facility of the Turkish aerospace corporation Tusas in the country’s capital. Five people were killed and 22 suffered injuries. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that the authorities had every reason to suspect the PKK of being behind the attack. The minister specified later that both attackers were PKK members.

US-backed SDF forces control most of the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Hasakah in eastern and northeastern Syria.