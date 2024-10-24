Israeli army strikes refugee camps in central Gaza — media

DUBAI, October 24. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces have been targeting the upper floors of residential buildings in the central Gaza Strip.

According to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel, Israeli troops are demolishing the upper floors of residential buildings in the Al Bureij refugee camp in the central part of the Palestinian enclave. Intense artillery shelling was also reported in the Nuseirat and Deir Al-Balah camps, but no information on casualties or injuries was provided.

Earlier, heavy shelling was reported in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the north of the enclave, where more than 30 Palestinians fell victim to Israeli strikes.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated on October 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking hostages. Israel responded by launching a military operation in the enclave to dismantle the military and political infrastructure of Hamas and liberate the hostages.