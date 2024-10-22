Mauritanian president arrives in Kazan — Tatarstan State Council

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani has arrived in Kazan, according to the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Photos of his arrival have been shared on the State Council's Telegram channel.

"The distinguished guest was welcomed at the Kazan International Airport by Farid Mukhametshin, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan," the report said.

The country's delegation also includes head of the presidential office Al-Nani Ould Ashrouka, advisor to the head of state Sidi Ould Moulay Zeine, and director general of the state protocol service Al-Hassan Ould Ahmed, the Mauritanian News Agency reported.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.