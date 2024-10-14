Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon exceeds 20 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 14. /TASS/. Twenty-four people died and ninety-two more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from the vicinity of the city of Zghorta in northern Lebanon, where twenty-one people were killed and 15 were wounded.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has exceeded 2,300, with around 10,800 people being wounded.