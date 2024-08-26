Palestine to apply for joining BRICS after Kazan summit — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Palestine will submit an application for joining BRICS after the October summit in Kazan, where one of the sessions is expected to be devoted to the situation in Gaza, Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal has told a news conference.

"After our first participation in the summit we will send an application for joining this association. Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that one session would be fully devoted to Palestine. We have the most positive expectations from this summit," he said.

Nofal stated that the invitation of Palestine to the Kazan summit was a "positive message" and a token of support for the Palestinian people.

"This invitation means that despite all the crimes, killings and destruction in the Gaza Strip, our message is that Palestine wants to live and to develop," he concluded.

Earlier, Putin invited Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to attend the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October.