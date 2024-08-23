Indian military praises AK-203 assault rifle — head of joint venture

NEW DELHI, August 23. /TASS/. India’s military servicemen have highly appreciated the Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles produced at the Russia-India joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma, IRRPL CEO and Managing Director, has told TASS in an interview.

"I have met most of these commanders and those soldiers who are using these rifles. And the feedback is extremely positive. The Kalashnikov rifle is renowned for reliability. It is a very reliable rifle. And they are very happy that even AK-203 is technologically very advanced, ergonomically very good," he said.

Sharma recalled that 35,000 Kalashnikov rifles had already been delivered to the Indian Armed Forces. They are in service primarily with soldiers of India's northern and eastern commands.

"Out of our orders, almost 95% of orders are from the Indian Army, 5% is from the Air Force and the Navy. So we are going to give the Air Force and the Navy possibly next AK rifles," he said.

The AK-203 is a standard weapon of various units and formations who are deployed in counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism areas and other areas, Sharma said.

"I am very satisfied, very happy. But I would also like to caution here, we have to be very careful when we are indigenizing it, that the quality has to be maintained, so that this feedback continues. So, I am looking at the same feedback at the end of 100% indigenization," he said.

Sharma recalled his own 36-year army service and experience with Russian military hardware.

"I've used all kinds of Russian equipment. I've flown in Russian helicopters. I've used Russian guns. That is, artillery guns. I've used AK-47s from Russia. And as an Army officer, I can tell you that I'm very proud of having a partnership with Russia, using their weapons," he said.

Production of Kalashnikov rifles in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of an India-Russia joint venture to produce Kalashnikov rifles in the country in March 2019. The Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited for the production of AK-203 has been set up near Korwa in the Amethi district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Russia’s co-founders are Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern of the Rostec State Corporation. India has become the first foreign country where the AK-203 iteration of the Kalashnikov assault rifle is manufactured.

The AK-203 assault rifle configured for the Indian Armed Forces was presented for the first time at the Defexpo India 2020 international arms show. Unlike its predecessor, the AK-203 boasts an anatomical Magpul buttstock and a more comfortable pistol grip. The reinforced receiver cover and the upper part of the upgraded forend are fitted with the Picatinny rail for mounting various sights. MIL-STD-1913 standard mounts are also installed on the lower part of the forend (for bipods, foregrip or tactical light) and on the sides of the forend (for a laser range finder or tactical light). The rifle can be fitted with a 40mm GP-34 underbarrel grenade launcher.