Tim Walz formally accepts Democratic vice presidential nomination

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 22. /TASS/. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has formally accepted the nomination to be the Democractic Party’s candidate for vice president, the second-highest elected post in the United States.

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States," he told the Democratic Party convention in Chicago.

He thanked Vice President Kamala Harris for the proposal to participate in the November 5 election and expressed his gratitude to incumbent US President Joe Biden "for four years of strong, historic leadership."

As the governor of Minnesota, Walz, among other things, signed into law bills on protecting the right for abortion, legalizing recreational marijuana and imposing restrictions on sales of firearms. He openly criticized the Republican Party and its presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Walz also condemned Russia’s special military operation and the attack by HAMAS on Israel on October 7, 2023. At the same time, he voiced his support for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in a June debate with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump. On July 21, Biden announced his decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. Two days earlier, delegates at the Republican National Convention nominated Trump and Ohio senator James David Vance as the GOP's candidates for the offices of president and vice president.