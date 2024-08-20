Israeli fighters strike Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, army says

TEL AVIV, August 20. /TASS/. Israeli warships have delivered strikes on two launchers belonging to the Shiite movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Last night, IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) fighter jets struck two Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Mansouri and Taybeh in southern Lebanon. The launchers were ready to be used immediately against Israeli territory," the IDF said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.