TEL AVIV, August 18. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delivered a strike on a vehicle with two high-ranking members of Palestine’s radical Hamas movement in the West Bank city of Jenin, the IDF press service said.

According to the statement, both men were killed as a result.

The IDF press service said they were involved in planning the shooting attack in the West Bank on August 11, 2024, during which an Israeli citizen was killed.