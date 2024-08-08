Hezbollah may attack Israel independent of Iran — TV

NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based movement Hezbollah may attack Israel independent of whatever Iran may intend to do, CNN reports, citing sources familiar with intelligence data.

According to one of the sources, Hezbollah "is moving faster than Iran in its planning and is looking to strike Israel in the coming days." Iran, meanwhile, "appears to still be working out how it plans to respond." A US military official told CNN that "Iran had made some, but not all, of the preparations that the US would expect to see in advance of a major attack on Israel."

The sources also said that unlike Iran, Hezbollah could act with little to no notice, because Lebanon shares a border with Israel. It is not clear how or if Iran and Hezbollah are coordinating on a possible attack, but US officials believe that "the two may not be entirely aligned on how to move forward," CNN writes.

Politico reported earlier, citing US officials, that Iran might reconsider its plans to carry out a major attack on Israel in the coming days in response to the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian movement Hamas. According to the officials, they do anticipate some kind of Iranian response, but Tehran seems to have recalibrated and the US does not expect an attack on Israel imminently.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the killing of Fuad Shukr, a top commander of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah movement, in Beirut. Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah blamed the killings on Israel, vowing to take revenge.