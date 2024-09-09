Tourist flow between Russia and Uzbekistan doubles in 2023 to 1.2 mln — Mishustin

TASHKENT, September 9. /TASS/. Tourist flow between Russia and Uzbekistan doubled in 2023 to1.2 million people and continues to grow, by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 5th fifth meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of government of two states.

"Tourist exchanges are growing. The demand for them has increased significantly recently. This was thanks to our work to improve the availability of travel and the quality of services, and expand product lines. The mutual flow of tourists at the end of last year doubled to 1.2 million people. And in the first half of this year, it has increased by another 12%," he noted.

Mishustin is confident that further joint steps in this area, including holding the Year of Tourism of Uzbekistan in Russia, will help increase the figures.

"In addition, passenger train service between Moscow and Tashkent will resume on September 24," the prime minister recalled.