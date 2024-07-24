Israel giving chance to diplomacy despite being ready for war with Lebanon — envoy

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Israel is ready for a military confrontation with Lebanon but is giving diplomatic efforts a chance, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told reporters.

"We aren’t at all interested in a full-scale war with Lebanon," she said.

However, the envoy did not rule out that Israel "will be forced to enter a full-scale war on the northern front." Halperin noted that the country "is absolutely ready" for that. "Still, we are giving diplomacy a chance," the ambassador stressed.

"A football match lasts 90 minutes, and I think we’re in the 85th minute, and it's quite close to the end of the game [before the launch of a military operation in Lebanon]," Halperin said.