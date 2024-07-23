Harris gains support of enough delegates to win party’s nomination for president — AP

NEW YORK, July 23. /TASS/. US Vice President Kamala Harris gained votes of enough Democratic delegates to win the party’s nomination for president in the November elections, The Associated Press reported.

Harris secured the support of 2,538 delegates by Monday night, according to the report. According to the rules, at least 1,976 votes are required for nomination.

The numbers are not official and the final vote count will take place at the party's convention in Chicago from August 19-22, AP said.

US Democratic National Committee Chairman Jamie Harrison said the party will select a Democratic presidential nominee by August 7 in an online vote, the New York Times reported.

US President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Harris for the Democratic nomination. The US will hold a presidential election on November 5.