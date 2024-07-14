Netanyahu’s recent statements set new terms for Gaza ceasefire — Hamas leader

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said during his phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advanced new terms for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

According to the Hamas leader, Israel’s recent strikes on Khan Yunis and al-Shati were delivered "despite Hamas and resistance factions’ constructive position on ceasefire talks." "At the same time, in his recent statements, Netanyahu advanced new terms, which were absent from proposals of the parties they exchange via mediators," Hamas said, adding that Haniyeh said that he is convinced that Netanyahu is seeking escalations in Gaza and doesn’t want to reach any agreements.

The Iranian president, in turn, strongly condemned Israel’s strikes on the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

On July 13, Israel delivered strikes on the al-Mawasi safe are where tents for displaced people are located. According to Gaza’s health ministry, ninety Palestinians were killed and around 300 more were wounded. According to the Al Hadath television channel, the strike targeted Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas's military wing.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Deif’s closest ally, Raif Salam, the commander of Hamas’ military wing in Khan Yunis, was killed.