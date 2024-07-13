Elon Musk donates to group working to elect Donald Trump — agency

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. Billionaire US entrepreneur Elon Musk has donated to a super political action committee supporting ex-US President Donald Trump in the current presidential race, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, this is "a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape."

"It’s unclear how much Musk has given, but the people characterized the figure as a sizable amount," Bloomberg notes.

Musk has donated to candidates from both parties over the years. "He has not spent heavily on a presidential election, and his donations have been fairly evenly split over the years between Democrats and Republicans," the New York Times wrote earlier.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured the Republican presidential nomination. Incumbent US President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in office, has won enough delegates to get the Democratic nomination. Both Republicans and Democrats are expected to choose their presidential candidates at party conventions later in the summer.