Houthis attack Chrysalis vessel twice in Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait

DUBAI, July 12. /TASS/. The Yemen-based rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) has carried out two attacks on the Chrysalis vessel in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Yahya Saree, the movement’s military spokesman, said on the Houthi-owned television channel Al Masirah.

According to the spokesman, the ship that had violated the ban on calling at the ports of occupied Palestine was attacked "with ballistic missiles and UAVs <…> first in the Red Sea and second in the Bab el-Mandeb Strati."

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemen-based Houthis warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Since mid-November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.