Kiev plans to ask Washington one more time to end restrictions on US-made weapons

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation, which visited the United States to participate in the NATO summit, will once again ask the US administration to let them use US-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside the Russian territory, the Politico newspaper wrote citing Andrey Yermak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Yermak, Kiev has been asking for this permission for months and plans to raise this issue again during upcoming meetings with US administration officials.

However, the adviser added that "it may take some more time for the US to agree," the newspaper wrote.

In his words Ukraine also needs more details from the Biden administration on how many weapons it plans to provide in the coming months, as well as their expected date of delivery.

"Unfortunately it’s the delivery — it is still delayed. We need more. It is necessary to move faster," Yermak was quoted as saying.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that US President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to the top US diplomat, they can only be used to attack Russian regions near Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future. US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a briefing on July 8 that the US position on the issue remains unchanged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.