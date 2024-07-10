{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev plans to ask Washington one more time to end restrictions on US-made weapons

According to Andrey Yermak, Kiev has been asking for this permission for months and plans to raise this issue again during upcoming meetings with US administration officials

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation, which visited the United States to participate in the NATO summit, will once again ask the US administration to let them use US-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside the Russian territory, the Politico newspaper wrote citing Andrey Yermak, top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Yermak, Kiev has been asking for this permission for months and plans to raise this issue again during upcoming meetings with US administration officials.

However, the adviser added that "it may take some more time for the US to agree," the newspaper wrote.

In his words Ukraine also needs more details from the Biden administration on how many weapons it plans to provide in the coming months, as well as their expected date of delivery.

"Unfortunately it’s the delivery — it is still delayed. We need more. It is necessary to move faster," Yermak was quoted as saying.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that US President Joe Biden had authorized the use of American weapons for attacks on Russian territory. According to the top US diplomat, they can only be used to attack Russian regions near Kharkov. Blinken didn’t rule out the possibility of expanding the range in the future. US National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told a briefing on July 8 that the US position on the issue remains unchanged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Four children killed in Israeli bombing of refugee camp in Gaza
According to the report, around 10 people were wounded
Read more
Six Baltic countries plan to buy marine mines together — agency
Apart from Germany, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Finland, and Sweden have joined the initiative
Read more
New IAEA observers at Zaporozhye NPP to be warned in advance about Ukraine’s strikes
The press office of the ZNPP announced on Tuesday that another rotation of IAEA inspectors at the nuclear power plant took place
Read more
Russia, India to cooperate in manned spaceflights, planetary exploration — statement
Moscow and New Delhi also agreed "to explore prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation in rocket engine development, production and use"
Read more
Ties between BRICS cities getting stronger, Russia ready to share its expertise — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, BRICS’ expansion has opened up new prospects for the exchange of expertise on key aspects of urban life, including urban planning, local self-government and legislation
Read more
Putin hands Modi highest state award five years after the fact
The Russian president and the Indian prime minister are holding official talks at the Kremlin, which began with a meeting in the Green Drawing Room of the Grand Kremlin Palace
Read more
Flow of assistance to Ukraine from West to drop irrespective of US electoral outcome
Chances of a major Russian advance or breakthrough will grow, Mary Elise Sarotte, a Professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, said
Read more
Russia, India calls for adopting UN convention on international terrorism — statement
The sides stressed that "terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their supporters must be held accountable" in accordance with international law
Read more
Nearly 30 people killed in Israel’s strike on Khan Yunis in southern Gaza — TV
According to the television channel, there were tents for displaced persons in the school’s territory
Read more
Russia, India to build up military cooperation, develop local production — statement
"The parties reaffirmed their intention to increase the number of joint measures in military cooperation and expand military delegation exchanges," it says
Read more
US, Europe reluctant to recognize Russia, China as new global trendsetters — Politico
Political establishments in the West, Andrew Michta noted, "seem unable to overcome their disbelief that the good old days of globalization are a thing of the past"
Read more
Putin, Modi call for unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to Gaza
The sides also called for a lasting sustainable ceasefire and immediate and unconditional release of all hostages
Read more
US, allies to allocate over $1 bln to Kiev to boost Ukraine’s air defenses
Leaders of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, the United States and Ukraine said that in a statement, released by the White House press service
Read more
Much-vaunted Patriots can’t even defend themselves
In the course of the special military operation, it was confirmed that Russian air defense systems have the potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities
Read more
Indian premier’s visit to Moscow shows that attempts to isolate Russia futile — CNN
According to the report the visit is a sign that the West’s sanctions and attempts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin "are having limited effect"
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Trump invites Biden to hold another debate this week
However, he said this time the debates should be "man-to-man, no moderators, no holds barred"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman describes Kiev hospital strike as 'PR stunt built on blood'
"Clearly, the air defense missile was used incorrectly, which is why it hit the children’s hospital," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
Hungary to reiterate its refusal to participate in military aid to Kiev — top diplomat
In Peter Szijjarto opinion, if the Ukrainian conflict is not stopped promptly, it may lead to a "brutal escalation"
Read more
Kiev plans to ask Washington one more time to end restrictions on US-made weapons
According to Andrey Yermak, Kiev has been asking for this permission for months and plans to raise this issue again during upcoming meetings with US administration officials
Read more
France Insoumise founder calls for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian conflict
Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of La France Insoumise, said that the idea of delivering strikes inside Russia is "absurd"
Read more
Swap agreement between Iran, Russia, to strengthen national currencies
"The monetary agreement made between two central bank represents a channel for money mass exchange between the two countries," the statement reads
Read more
On Ukraine’s request, Romania detains cargo ship that called at Crimea’s Sevastopol
The vessel was sailing from Moldova’s Danube River port of Giurgiulesti, which it left on July 3, when it was approached by a vessel and forced to anchor by Ukraine’s Reni port in the Odessa Region
Read more
France going to war with Russia would be insane, French politicians say
Jean-Luc Melenchon also demanded France's withdrawal from NATO and a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Russian envoy calls UN response to missile incident in Kiev ‘double standards’
"When something happens in Ukraine, UNSG and his spokesman are rushing to condemn Russia right away," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Putin commends privileged strategic partnership between Russia, India
The Russian leader expressed satisfaction with growing trade between the two countries which he said saw a 66% increase last year "and rose by another 20% in the first quarter of this year"
Read more
Israeli military fires loitering munitions towards base of pro-Iranian groups in Syria
The strike was coming from the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian official added
Read more
Ukrainian conflict exposes major gaps in NATO combat readiness — secretary-general
Jens Stoltenberg said that aliiance needs to fix these problems promptly
Read more
Slovak leader sees no point in holding another conference on Ukraine without Russia
"Peace should be ushered in through talks, as it seems that it will not be achieved militarily," Peter Pellegrini added
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Read more
Russian diplomat says Kiev hospital hit with Western missile
"It has been confirmed, including by evidence from multiple witnesses, that a missile fired from the Western NASAMS missile system hit the premises of the Okhmadet pediatric hospital in Kiev," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Floating NPP technology can replace oil energy in the future — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted the unique low-power floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
Read more
Russian nuclear technologies enable creation of materials for defense industry — Putin
The head of state highlighted "energy storage units" among modern high-technology devices produced in Russia
Read more
Ukrainian troops wanted to turn Donbass into death valley — expert
Roman Pukalov stressed that hydrocyanic acid is a highly-volatile gas which depresses the central nervous system causing intoxication, fainting spells, and paralysis
Read more
Russian expert on accuracy of Kh-101 cruise missiles used against terrorists in Syria
The Tupolev-95MS strategic bomber has been upgraded precisely for using this new generation missile
Read more
US to run 'smear campaign' in Georgia, seeks to oust current regime — Russian intel agency
"With its usual anti-Russian fervor, the White House intends to build the propaganda activity on a sensational revelation, blaming Russia for all of Georgia’s problems," the statement reads
Read more
Russian forces wipe out convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in Sumy Region
The Russian top brass also released images of how the convoy was destroyed taken using objective control means
Read more
OPCW sends 70 chemical agent detectors to Ukraine
The OPCW said the LCD 3.3 warning devices, which determine the type and concentration of toxic substances, were delivered during a technical assistance visit from July 2-3
Read more
Russian forces wipe out HIMARS rocket launchers that attacked Sevastopol
"Crews of Iskander missile systems of the Russian Armed Forces delivered a missile strike at the camouflaged positions of the American multiple rocket launchers," the report said
Read more
Moscow rejects Kiev’s allegations of Russian missile strike on civilian targets
According to report, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian defense industry sites and air bases in response to Kiev’s attempts to attack energy facilities inside Russia
Read more
India ready to contribute to resolving Ukraine conflict, Modi says
According to Narendra Modi, India is confident that any conflicts globally can only be resolved by peaceful means and through dialogue
Read more
Relations with cold-weather Russia never freeze over — Indian PM
"The temperature sometimes falls below zero in Russia but the temperature is always above zero in Indian-Russian relations," Narendra Modi noted
Read more
Houthis say they attacked three ships in Arabian Sea, Gulf of Aden
They staged drone attacks on the Marathopolis ship in the Arabian Sea for violating the ban "on the passage to the ports in occupied Palestine" and the Israeli MSC Patnaree vessel in the Gulf of Aden
Read more
Slovak PM returns to his duties after attempt on his life
An armed attack on Fico took place in the western Slovakian town of Handlova on May 15
Read more
Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon
In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Russian forces destroy 300 Ukrainian troops in pinpoint air strike
The video uploaded by Russia’s Defense Ministry shows that Russian forces launched an ODAB-1500 fuel-air-explosive bomb against Ukrainian militants
Read more
West’s claims about Russian attack on hospital in Ukraine pure propaganda — envoy
"The United States hypocritically hushed up the fact that the projectile that hit civilian infrastructure was a Ukrainian air defense missile," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Orban writes letter to EU leaders to call for peace in Ukraine — report
The Hungarian prime minister called on the EU to take the initiative in achieving this goal
Read more
German senior executive of large company found dead in his apartment in Moscow
According to the source, the door of his apartment was broken open after he did not appear in his office
Read more
NATO summit begins in Washington
The main working program is scheduled for July 10-11
Read more
Russian diplomat points to evidence that Ukrainian anti-missile rocket fell down in Kiev
"Such tragedies could have been avoided should the Kiev regime observe the norms of international humanitarian law and refrain from deploying air defense systems and heavy weapons in residential quarters," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Kremlin sees balance of power tipping right at EU Parliament
"While the pro-European parties have retained their leading positions, right-wing parties will catch up to them in due time," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Read more
Syrian troops repel attack by terrorist group in Idlib province — Russian military
In a separate development, a Syrian serviceman was killed when terrorists, armed with a heavy machine-gun, attacked government troops in the Latakia province
Read more
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russian troops training to target Abrams tanks’ soft spots — Defense Ministry
Yunus-Bek Yevkurov noted that minefields had played an important role in combating the enemy’s tanks, along with aircraft and tank destroyer teams, which number about 180
Read more
Security at US military bases in Europe stepped up because of Russia — CNN
According to channel sources, the US service allegedly received intelligence suggesting that people affiliated with Russia viewed US military bases in Europe as an option for a possible attack
Read more
Slovak president says Kiev will not get 'free pass' into NATO at Washington summit
"Any country, which has the right to determine its future and apply for joining any organization, should understand that the decision on its admission will depend on this organization’s members," Peter Pellegrini stressed
Read more
Exports of Russian grain products surpass 89 mln tons in past agricultural season
Rosselkhoznadzor also reported that among the countries importing Russian grain last season, purchases increased significantly
Read more
Wife of Ukraine’s spy chief, several military intel officers poisoned with heavy metals
Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian news website Babel said Budanov’s wife had been poisoned with heavy metals
Read more
West to hand over five more strategic air defense systems to Ukraine — Biden
@United States and partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems," US President said
Read more
Russian forces decimate Ukrainian drone operators on Dnieper bank
According to the report, the enemy soldiers were hiding in homes in the settlement of Gavrilovka on the right bank of the Dnieper River
Read more
Russia supports India as UNSC permanent member — statement
The leaders stated the high level of cooperation between their countries within the United Nations and agreed to continue developing it
Read more
Russia, India sign 15 joint documents during Indian premier’s visit to Moscow
Among them is a joint statement of the leaders on developing strategic areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030
Read more
Russian military provides for safe rotation of IAEA inspectors at Zaporozhye NPP
"After completing the EOD reconnaissance, the Russian servicemen ensured the safe passage of the mission's observers and their transportation to the station," the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia to continue deepening relations with North Korea in all possible areas — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also commented at reporters’ request on media reports of a visit by the North Korean military academy delegation to Russia
Read more
Russia is open to cooperation with all interested countries — PM Mishustin
Mikhail Mishustin drew attention to the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about his readiness to establish comprehensive technological and industrial partnerships with interested states on equal terms
Read more
Press review: Orban's Ukraine peace mission gains steam and Modi, Putin eye trade deficit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 8th
Read more
Switzerland expands sanctions against Russia
The list comprises business executives, reporters, heads of various associations, government officials, and others
Read more
Dogs gifted to Putin by North Korean leader live in Novo-Ogaryovo
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19
Read more
Talks on Ukraine apparently conducted without Biden administration — US journalist
Seymour Hersh also said that "it also is not clear what the future holds for Volodymyr Zelensky, the reportedly dispirited president of Ukraine."
Read more
Ukraine allowed to participate in Security Council meeting only under US’ request — envoy
The Ukrainian request was composed with gross violations of the Security Council operation practice, "was not addressed to the president of the Security Council," and even "did not contain the basic protocol formulas, used in the diplomatic practice"
Read more
RFK Jr. condemns killings of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"That’s a war crime," the politician said
Read more
Brazil supports Bolivia’s BRICS aspirations — president
Bolivia announced its aspirations to join BRICS in June 2023
Read more
14 civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian borderline territories in past week
According to Rodion Miroshnik, at least 1,900 rounds were fired during this period
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Russian forces eliminate about 9,000 Ukrainian troops in LPR over week
Andrey Marochko noted that during this period, Russian units have eliminated nine tanks, four Grad multiple launch rocket system combat vehicles, 111 field artillery guns, 11 radio-electronic warfare stations, 55 field munitions depots and over 150 Ukrainian combat vehicles of various kinds
Read more
Putin, Modi discussed use of national payment systems
There is also an arrangement on interaction between the central banks on the issue of accepting national payment cards, Maxim Oreshkin noted
Read more
State Duma approves bill on corporate tax increase
The document provides for the increase of the corporate income tax from 20% to 25%
Read more
Austrian Energy Ministry to examine contract with Gazprom
The content of the contract is confidential but the commission will be able to have access to it owing to "constructive cooperation" with OMV, the report said
Read more
NATO should not be party to Ukraine conflict — Erdogan
The Turkish leader noted that "every day that weapons are being used [in Ukraine] confirms the rightness of Turkey's position" on the issue
Read more
NATO summit to focus on confrontation with Russia, conflict in Ukraine
Ukraine, as representatives of the bloc countries have repeatedly stated, will not receive either an invitation to NATO or time-specific promises of admission
Read more
Russian branches of industry demonstrate sound growth — PM
Deepening of international cooperation is particularly important at present, during the period of global restructuring, when new centers of the multipolar world are being formed, Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Russia’s strike destroys four HIMARS launchers, 35 foreign personnel in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 310 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Spain defeats France to become first finalist of UEFA Euro 2024
Spain will face the winner of the Netherlands - England game, to be played in Dortmund on July 10
Read more
Netherlands to accommodate damage commission on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
"The Netherlands will host the compensation mechanism for Ukraine," the Ministry underscored
Read more
New group of Ukrainian soldiers surrenders in DPR
Born in Melitopol, POW Denis Belyaev worked in Odessa and was seized by conscription officers
Read more
Russia tests new hypersonic missile designed for Tu-22M3M strategic bomber - source
This missile does not belong to the line of X-32 missiles
Read more
Russia boosts oil supplies to India to 90 mln tons in 2023 — Novak
The Russian deputy prime minister noted that India is one of key partners for Russia in the energy sphere at present
Read more
NATO to appoint representative on Ukraine to strengthen its ties with Alliance
Jake Sullivan also mentioned the Alliance’s other plans on ramping up the support for Ukraine, including the establishment of a new command in Germany for coordination of military aid
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry: first Ukrainian chemical lab found during special operation
Read more
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
Read more
Israeli Air force attacks Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon
Earlier, the IDF press service said that approximately 40 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon into the area of the central Golan Heights
Read more
Press review: Hungarian PM's peace mission goes on and NATO not ready to bring Kiev aboard
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 9th
Read more
Russia, India to continue energy sphere cooperation — statement
"The Sides reiterated the importance of the robust and wide ranging cooperation in the energy sector as a significant pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the statement reads
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev outplays top-seed Sinner of Italy on his way to 2024 Wimbledon semis
Daniil Medvedev is currently fifth in the Association of Tennis Professionals Rankings
Read more
Kiev to use strike on children’s hospital as background for Zelensky visit to NATO summit
"I don’t think that there can be any coincidences when such things are concerned," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Eyewitnesses in Kiev report strikes in vicinity of Artyom military plant
Another source reported major fires in the area of Kiev’s Zhuliany airport where several blasts had been reported by eyewitnesses earlier
Read more
Modi, Putin discussed development of joint defense production — Indian Foreign Ministry
According to First Deputy Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, Russia and India have several good examples of joint production in the defense area
Read more
NATO views Russia’s victory in Ukraine as its ‘greatest risk’ — secretary-general
Jens Stoltenberg thinks that Russia’s victory will embolden "authoritarian leaders in Iran, in North Korea and China"
Read more
Modi leaves Moscow after two-day official visit to Russia
Narendra Modi was accompanied to the plane by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar and other officials
Read more
NATO jeopardizes global security — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian pointed out that China firmly opposes NATO's accusations against China, as well as the alliance's use of China as a pretext to push eastward into the Asia-Pacific region and stir things up there
Read more