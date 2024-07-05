Israeli strike on school in Gaza City kills five — TV

DUBAI, July 5. /TASS/. Israeli forces have carried out an attack on a school in Gaza City, killing five people and leaving many injured, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reports.

The strike hit the Musa bin Nusair School, which was housing displaced Palestinians. Al Jazeera’s footage shows that the building suffered serious damage.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on targets in the Strip, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.