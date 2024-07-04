SCO countries to work on preventing AI risks

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are ready to work together to prevent risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies, the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State, signed in the Kazakh capital, says.

"The member states, attaching importance to the development and application of artificial intelligence technologies, noted their readiness to work together to prevent risks in order to continuously improve the safety, accountability, reliability, trustworthiness and fairness of artificial intelligence technologies for the benefit of all mankind," the document published on the Kremlin's website says.

The declaration also draws attention to the importance of the creative economy, which is crucial to growing the countries' innovation potential. "They believe that support for creative industries will contribute to the competitiveness of economies, development of small and medium-sized enterprises and expansion of the employment market of the SCO member states, including in remote and rural areas," the document says.

The proposal of the Republic of Uzbekistan to hold the Week of Innovative Partnership of Regions of the SCO member states was also noted.