Israeli forces conducting raids in West Bank — TV

DUBAI, June 27. /TASS/. Israeli troops are conducting raids in settlements in the West Bank, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

According to the television channel, the Israeli military is storming the cities of Karfadan and Beit Rima, as well as the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem and the Jenin camp.

Fierce fighting is reported from Jenin and Nablus, where militants shelled an observation post on Mount Gerizim.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.