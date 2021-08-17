Representatives of 51 countries confirm participation in Eastern Economic Forum — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, August 17. /TASS/. Fifty-one countries have confirmed their participation in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev told reporters on Tuesday.

"To date, 51 countries have confirmed [their participation], but there is still time. Our previous forum was a record one, there were 65 [participating countries]. As you can see, we are not so far from that level, so we will continue to invite," he said.

According to Trutnev, the guests were asked to come without accompanying persons because of the coronavirus situation. "That almost halves the number of the forum’s participants - from 8,000 two years ago to 4,000 [now]. We believe, however, that the forum will not lose much, because the principal participants - heads of companies, government bodies, countries of the Asia-Pacific region - will attend the event," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 2-4. High-level guests are expected to take part in the event in person and online.