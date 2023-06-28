Regular direct air service to Cuba to resume on July 1 — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that regular direct air service to Cuba will resume effective July 1, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"And there is an important bit of news, I think, a joyous one for those who like to travel and moreover, love Cuba. <...> Beginning on July 1, regular direct air service to Cuba will resume. These flights will be carried out by Aeroflot’s subsidiary, Rossiya Airlines," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that the development of Russia’s air links with other countries is unfolding in spite of sanctions. "Work continues on expanding Russia’s international passenger air service despite the difficulties that emerged as a result of the collective West imposing sanctions on our country," she said.

"We are convinced that this decision, made in the spirit of the strategic partnership, will bring us even closer to fraternal Cuba, geographically distant but so close to us. Undoubtedly, this will give a fresh impetus to our humanitarian and business ties as well as facilitate the recovery of Russian tourist inflows to the hospitable Island of Freedom, so familiar to our citizens," the spokeswoman stressed.