Two Ukrainian sabotage reconnaissance groups stopped near Soledar

LUGANSK, July 4. /TASS/. Russian servicemen stopped two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to cross the Russian line of defense after dark in the vicinity of the town of Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), retired Colonel Andrey Marochko of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Militia told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the vicinity of the Soledar populated center, after dark, the adversary in two groups numbering up to 15 people attempted to infiltrate our frontline positions," he said citing his own sources on the frontline.

Marochko said that using a drone with a night vision camera, the Russian servicemen detected the movement by the adversary group and opened fire. According to him, Ukrainian saboteurs retreated, sustaining losses.