Tanks, artillery guns strike enemy naval targets in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 8. /TASS/. The troops of the Black Sea Fleet and the army corps of the Southern Military District practiced defense of the Crimean coastline during drills involving tank crews and artillery teams that delivered fire against naval targets, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The troops acting as part of tactical groups practiced anti-amphibious defense of the coastline, in which tank crews and artillery combat teams of the Southern Military District live-fired guns against naval targets. Units of the Black Sea Fleet’s marine engineering service accomplished a set of measures jointly with the army corps’ personnel to equip frontiers and fortifications, alternate emplacements and lay minefields at the forefront of the defense," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the commanders of all levels mastered the skills of exercising command and control of combined arms forces in a constantly changing tactical environment on terrain and also logistics and medical provision units, the press office specified.

The drills involved troops of the Black Sea Fleet’s marine corps and units of the Southern Military District’s army corps stationed in Crimea. The maneuvers ran at the Opuk combined arms training ground in Crimea, the press office informed.