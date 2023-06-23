Iran hopes to sign free trade zone agreement with EAEU in coming months — Ambassador

THE VILLAGE OF MAIMA /Republic of Altai/, June 23. /TASS/. Iran hopes that a free trade zone agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be signed within the next one or two months. Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in the Russian Federation, Kazem Jalali said this talking to TASS on the sidelines of the Second International Altai Forum on Friday.

"We are in favor of signing this agreement. We really hope that this agreement will be signed in the next month or two. I met with Deputy Prime Minister [of the Russian Federation Alexey] Overchuk, we are making efforts to ensure that this agreement is signed as soon as possible," he said.

The ambassador noted that the agreement should be ratified in the parliaments of the five countries participating in the EAEU, as well as in the parliament of Iran.

Earlier, Overchuk said that an agreement on a free trade zone between Tehran and the EAEU could be reached earlier than with other countries.