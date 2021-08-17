Pilots struggled to steer Il-112V plane away from residential areas before crash

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Pilots flying the Ilyushin Il-112V plane that crashed near the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on Tuesday were doing their best to prevent the disaster and steer the aircraft away from residential areas, an emergency source told TASS.

"The pilots were trying to ensure the aircraft’s survivability, steering the plane away from residential areas," the source said.

The United Aircraft Corporation said earlier that an Il-112V light military transport plane had crashed near the hamlet of Nikolskoye at 11:18 am Moscow time when conducting a trial flight from the Kubinka airfield to Zhukovsky Airport. A fire in the right engine is believed to be the preliminary cause of the crash, which killed all three crewmembers on board.