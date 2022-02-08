Eco-friendly gas alternatives can be implemented in Russian regions

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin tasked the government to present proposals on implementation of alternative eco-friendly energy sources in regions where natural gas cannot be used by September 1, 2022, according to the presidential assignment.

"Proposals to be submitted on measures aimed at widening use of alternative eco-friendly energy sources (subject to their cost efficiency) instead of natural gas transported with the use of the United Gas Supply System in Russian Federation constituencies determined in accordance with subparagraph a) of this paragraph," the document says.

The Cabinet should also find funding sources for all these solutions.

Currently, in addition to pipeline gas, liquefied natural gas, nuclear energy, hydropower, wind and solar energy are viewed as eco-friendly energy sources in Russia.