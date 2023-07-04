Activity of enemy recon team thwarted by Russian forces near Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian reconnaissance team and prevented an enemy attempt at reconnaissance-in-force, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Tuesday.

"In the Zaporozhye area, the activity of a Ukrainian reconnaissance team was curtailed near the locality of Marfopol, and an enemy attempt to conduct reconnaissance-in-force near Rabotino was thwarted," he said.

The group’s artillery destroyed enemy tanks, armored motor vehicles and towed howitzers, while a strike drone wiped out a Ukrainian armored repair and evacuation vehicle near Pyatikhatki, Checkhov added.