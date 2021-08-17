Local residents unaffected by Il-112V crash near Moscow — authorities

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Local residents and facilities were not affected by the crash of the military transport plane Il-112V, the press-service of the urban district Odintsovo told TASS.

"At the moment the Russian Defense Ministry and Emergency Ministry specialists are combing the area. The issue is entirely within the Defense Ministry’s jurisdiction. Neither local residents nor any of the local facilities were affected," the press-service said.

The sole flying sample of the light military transport plane Il-112V crashed during an attempt to land at the Kubinka airbase near Moscow on Tuesday. Before the crash the plane’s star board engine caught fire. The plane developed a starboard list, lost speed, capsized and crashed. According to information available at this point, the plane burned down.

There was a crew of three on board. Test pilot Nikolai Kuimov, a Hero of Russia, was the crew’s commander. He flew the Il-112V during its maiden flight on March 30, 2019.