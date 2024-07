BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. Lufthansa suspends night flights to Beirut until July 31 inclusive in view of the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, the largest German air carrier said.

"In the light of the current situation in the Middle East, (Lufthansa) Group airlines suspend night flights to/from Beirut until July 31 inclusive," the airline said, cited by the DPA news agency. Daytime flights will continue.

A number of countries, including Germany, urged their citizens to leave Lebanon.